Jane Iredale is bringing a dose of “clean beauty” to Neiman Marcus.The 23-year-old beauty brand that’s known for its makeup infused with skin-care ingredients is launching its full product lineup at Neiman Marcus, including its recently expanded range of ingestible supplements.“We felt that their customer is our customer,” said Jane Iredale, who is the founder and president of her namesake brand. “Neiman Marcus is just entering the wellness and clean beauty category, so this will increase brand awareness in the best possible way.”The brand will be part of Neiman Marcus’ Wellness Shop which the retailer opened this past June. The shop offers natural, eco-certified, organic or clean skin-care, makeup and ingestible supplements from over 30 brands, including Tata Harper, Coola and The Beauty Chef, among others.“We are constantly on the hunt for innovative, fresh and high-quality brands for our customers,” said Kelly St. John, vice president and division marketing manager of beauty at Neiman Marcus. “With the rise of interest in clean beauty products, we are very excited to provide our customers with high-performing natural products from Jane Iredale.”Since Jane Iredale touts clean ingredients in all of its products, the brand will be offering 200 of its stockkeeping units at Neiman Marcus, including skin care, various makeup shades and the brand’s five supplements. Products range in price from $8.50 to $60.“[Natural beauty] is what consumers are looking for,” Iredale continued on why she thinks retailers are getting into the category. “This area is expanding exponentially and encompasses all ages now. It’s taken a while for people to catch up, but it’s happening very quickly now.”As the clean beauty movement continues to grow, Iredale states that it’s important to define what constitutes natural or clean products in order for consumers to have a better understanding of the category.“Until we define what we mean by natural, it’s a meaningless statement,” Iredale said. “The consumer is going to be more conscious about ingredients and make demands from brands. The challenge for brands is to straddle both worlds effectively: provide products that work and are clean at the same time.”Launching earlier this month on Neiman Marcus’ e-commerce site, Jane Iredale will enter the retailer’s locations in Boston; Charlotte, N.C., and Plano, Tex., in early September.