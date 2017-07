PARIS — Despite an atypical beauty market so far this year, L’Oréal chairman and chief executive officer Jean-Paul Agon remains confident about the business at large.

Addressing financial analysts and journalists during a call on Friday — one day after the French beauty giant published its second-quarter and first-half results — Agon said “our estimates at the end of June show that once again the beauty market has held up well, with the pace of growth at around 4 percent — very similar to last year. The difference this year is that the growth is very contrasted by sector.