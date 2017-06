PARIS — Jean Paul Gaultier is like a whirling dervish, in perpetual motion. In just a matter of days, the designer had been in Berlin, where costumes he created are being worn for a cabaret show at the Friedrichstadt-Palast, and also at the Cannes Film Festival. There he took in some movies — a favorite pastime — and posed for a photo with other former members of the event’s jury to mark its 70th anniversary.

By the time he sat down with WWD in his sprawling headquarters here, preparations for couture season were already well under way, as was the planning for the launch of his new women’s perfume, Scandal.