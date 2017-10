NEW YORK — Penske Media Corp. today named Jenny B. Fine executive beauty editor at its WWD publication, succeeding Peter Born, who is transitioning to the new role of editor at large for WWD, the esteemed publication that informs and connects executives and other thought leaders in the fashion, retail and beauty industries.As WWD’s editor at large, Born will regularly contribute longer-form analyses and features delving into major developments in beauty on a global basis. He also will continue to write his column for Beauty Inc.“Pete is a world-class journalist whose insights have not only informed, but also shaped the beauty industry,” said PMC chairman and chief executive officer Jay Penske. “We’re honored and excited to see Pete serve as WWD editor at large while concluding what has been an indomitable run as the leading voice of beauty coverage worldwide and handing over the reins to Jenny, who is an innovative editorial leader with limitless potential.”In her new role, Fine will spearhead WWD’s coverage of the fast-growing beauty industry, from global giants like L’Oréal and The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. to model-shattering indie brands and from mass to prestige. She will continue as editor in chief of WWD’s Beauty Inc, the print magazine that offers deep-dive analysis of the latest trends as well as long-form interviews with industry-leading figures setting those trends.“Jenny has turned Beauty Inc into a must-read for executives across the beauty world, and we are convinced her enthusiasm, creativity and deep knowledge of the industry will only further deepen WWD’s comprehensive coverage of this all-important sector,” said James Fallon, editorial director of WWD.Before joining WWD in 2001, Fine was editor of Luckymag.com and was previously director of iVillage.com’s Beauty Channel and beauty director at Self. She began her journalism career at Fairchild, where she served as senior associate editor of Salon News and beauty news editor of WWD.Of her new role, Fine said, “Over the last few decades, Pete established WWD as the news authority for the global beauty business. He has been an incredible mentor to me and I am excited to build on his legacy and continue to expand the scope of WWD’s beauty coverage across all of our platforms."For nearly three decades, Born has spearheaded WWD’s trend-setting beauty coverage and along the way has become an industry legend for his ability to break impactful stories, distill insightful analyses of global trends in products and business, and offer an endless reservoir of dry humor. He joined WWD in 1977 as a textile fabrics reporter, was named a beauty reporter in 1979, became one of WWD’s star retail reporters in 1983, and in 1990 was named executive editor of beauty.“I, like many others, have been fortunate enough to learn from Pete and benefit from his advice — not to mention marvel at his quick wit,” said Fallon. “His constant drive to get the latest industry scoop; his in-depth knowledge of the industry; his contacts; his unending enthusiasm and tirelessness leave me constantly envious and amazed.”Born said, “As I begin a transition into a new, more enriching role at WWD, my main feeling is one of gratitude for the understanding and generosity shown by Jay Penske, James Fallon and the rest of the editorial team. The new position will permit me to pursue and produce meaningful, analytical stories and continue to serve the publication that has nurtured and highlighted the very best part of my career.”