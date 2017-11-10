By  on November 10, 2017
applaying facial mask

Spas allow Jurlique the opportunity to tell its brand story.

Getty Images

Jurlique is getting back to its roots and gearing up for strong growth in the U.S. with a focus on spas.

“We observed shifts in shopping behavior in the U.S.,” said Louis Chabert, marketing and operations director, North America, for Jurlique, explaining the strategy of expanding via spas, including those positioned in tony hotels. “People don’t go to department stores or malls as much as they used to. And if you don’t offer a true experience, they go online."

To access this article, click here to subscribe or to log in.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus