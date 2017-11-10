Jurlique is getting back to its roots and gearing up for strong growth in the U.S. with a focus on spas.

“We observed shifts in shopping behavior in the U.S.,” said Louis Chabert, marketing and operations director, North America, for Jurlique, explaining the strategy of expanding via spas, including those positioned in tony hotels. “People don’t go to department stores or malls as much as they used to. And if you don’t offer a true experience, they go online."