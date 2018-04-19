The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc revealed this morning the appointment of its latest global ambassador for the Estée Lauder brand, model Karlie Kloss.

The brand posted on Instagram a shot of Kloss wearing its Lipstick Envy lipstick in Insolent Plum and Double Wear Foundation. “The epitome of an #EsteeLauder woman, she confessed that she’s dreamt of this moment since she was a little girl (and has the dream journals to prove it!),” the caption reads.

She is joining the current roster of Estée Lauder spokesmodels, which includes Carolyn Murphy, Hilary Rhoda, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, Misty Copeland, Gabriella Wide and Fei Fei Sun.

Her first campaign is set to launch in July across digital, social, TV and print platforms, and will appear on in-store materials as well.

As part of the deal, the brand will work with Kloss’ production company, Klossy Productions, to produce digital beauty content for Kloss to share on her social channels. Estée Lauder has also agreed to support the philanthropic initiative Kloss founded, Kode with Klossy, through coding camp scholarships and events.

Both Kloss and the brand hinted at the announcement in separate Instagram posts and stories yesterday. Kloss posted a shot of herself wearing an oversize blazer, with a caption reading “First day at a new job tomorrow…”, while Lauder revealed in a story that it would announce its next global ambassador today, April 19.

This is not Kloss’ first partnership with a beauty brand — she was named a L’Oréal spokesperson in 2014.