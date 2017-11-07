LONDON — "I need it here please," said Kate Moss of Decorté's skin-care and color cosmetics range, which has launched exclusively in the U.K. at Selfridges.The model, who has been the global face and brand ambassador since 2015, personally pushed for the products to be sold in the U.K. after gifting the products to friends and family over the years. Over the next months, she will take part in a series of promotional events at Selfridges. "I'm so happy that it's happened so quickly," she said during a Japanese-themed afternoon tea at The Connaught Hotel to mark the launch of the beauty brand entering the U.K. market.Starting in 1970, the cult Japanese beauty brand is known for fusing Eastern medicine and technologically innovative science into its range of intensive creams and serums. It is already sold in North America and Asia. Prices range from 52 pounds for the Clean and Pure Foam Wash to 950 pounds for the AQ Meliority intensive cream."Kate has been very supportive of the brand," said Masanori Kobayashi, managing director of Decorté, part of Kosé Corp. which also owns Infinity Kosé, Astablanc and Fasio. "She's one of the key reason's we're launching in the U.K. She kept asking us, 'When are we coming to London?' We feel like London is the financial capital of the world and we've always had an interest. So I think this is the most important time. After Asia, we feel that London and New York are the way to go from this point forward. We feel that there's great potential in the U.K. and we can bring more awareness."While Kobayashi did not disclose sales projections, he said the brand has seen a 30 percent increase in sales in the past year and said the Meliority range is among the brand's bestsellers. Kobayashi said brand awareness in the U.K. is his main focus, and the company plans to support it with marketing initiatives on social media and a campaign shot by Mario Testino in addition to Moss' appearances at Selfridges. "The biggest challenge is that while the brand is known throughout Asia, at the moment no one knows us in the U.K.," said Kobayashi.Selfridges director of beauty, David Legrand touted the brand's "future-gazing approach to skincare and color innovation."Asked about her daily beauty routine, Moss said she keeps it very simple. "For skin care, I love the Decorté Meliority range. I wash my face with the Repair Foaming wash, which is gentle but super effective at removing all traces of the day, followed by the Intensive cream. My daytime routine is simple, I apply another favorite, Vitality Tincture, it just makes your skin look and feel amazing. I don’t know how, but it just works! I’m obsessed with it."[caption id="attachment_11043035" align="aligncenter" width="225"] Decorté Vitality Tincture[/caption]As for her makeup, she uses Soft Powder Foundation and a bit of bronzer to give her skin a glow. "As I spend so much time wearing a lot of make up at work I tend to keep it simple when I’m not," said Moss. "I love how my skin feels and looks after a weekend in the country with fresh air and lots of rest. I do like to have a facial and massage when I can, and use the Decorté slim and firm masks to hydrate my skin."
@ralphlauren’s portrait is getting a home inside the @smithsonian National Portrait Gallery as part of its “Recent Acquisitions” exhibit. The show, which includes figures who have made lasting contributions to the fields of medicine, music, art, literature and social justice, are represented through various mediums. Lauren’s portrait is a choreographic print shot by photographer Mark Seliger in 2002 and is included as he enters the 50th anniversary of his company. See the exhibit on display from November 17 to December 4. #wwdfashion (📷: Mark Seliger)
Claridge’s, the iconic five-star hotel in London, has long been an arbiter of restrained British opulence and has held firm to a tradition of feeding royalty and commoners alike. The hotel’s executive chef Martyn Nail and author Meredith Erickson released a cookbook that showcases the famed kitchen’s fare like their signature scones –– which they sell more than 150,000 of in one year. Get the full recipe on WWD.com. #wwdeye
To create her iconic style, Jackie Kennedy often worked directly with designer Oleg Cassini on her wardrobe as First Lady of the United States. Tomorrow, a selection of sketches done for Jackie by artist Irwin Karabell for Cassini will be put up for auction at Dolye’s in New York. The rare archive includes original drawings, fabric swatches and handwritten design notes from Jackie. See more of the sketches on WWD.com. #wwdeye #wwdnews
@swellbottle, launched in 2010 by Sarah Krauss, has one mission: to rid the world of plastic water bottles. The ubiquitous S’well bottle was born when Krauss found a need in the market for a bottle that was both stylish and utilitarian. Now 7 years old, S’well is collaborating with @libertylondon. Six water bottle designs will feature Liberty London Fabric prints in mixtures of florals and paisleys. Here, a look at the fall 2017 collaboration, which launches on November 21. Tag a S’well fan!
For spring 2018, designers fused delicate, translucent fabrics and workwear-inspired elements together to make unexpected yet powerful collections. (📷: @alfredo_piola; Styled by @mayteallende) #wwdfashion
@leahmob, who champions the cause of women’s streetwear through her @marriedtothemobny label, has said “I do” to a collaboration with @kswiss headlined by pink camo. “I chose pink camo to represent my own little personal and professional battle in dealing with the politics and patriarchy of streetwear,” said McSweeney. The limited-edition capsule made its debut at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California today. #wwdfashion
@sarahjessicaparker is setting up shop on Fifth Avenue. Her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand will open a New York pop-up shop for the holiday season, where shoppers can find shoes, little black dresses and handbags. Open from November 24 through December 3, the shop will be located at 640 Fifth Avenue. Tag a SJP fan 👯♂️ #wwdfashion
Last night, @negin_mirsalehi won influencer of the year at the #Revolveawards, an event that bands influencers together to celebrate them. “[Revolve] are the first ones [to] understand influencers,” she said during her acceptance speech. Other winners included @elizabethsulcer as stylist of the year, @forloveandlemons as brand of the year and @nicolerichie as icon of the year. #wwdfashion
A new exhibit, “Jil Sander: Present Tense,” which opens today in Frankfurt, spans all aspects of @jilsander’s design vision: from fashion and accessories, beauty and fragrance, store and showroom design and more. The retrospective, which covers three floors and 32,000 square feet, features photo blow-ups and video screens where runway film plays. Open until May, viewers can see the signature Jil Sander clothing rack, architectural drawings, and swatches in the exhibit. Read more about the retrospective on WWD.com. #wwdfashion