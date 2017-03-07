NEW YORK – What started out as a summer pop-up project in the Hamptons last year is fast turning into a growing beauty destination for Cayli Cavaco Reck.

On March 8, Reck will open a Knockout Beauty shop-in-shop on the ground floor of Bloomingdale’s SoHo. This is her second permanent retail outpost, following a shop at 1031 Lexington Ave. on the Upper East Side here – and her largest retail space to date. Additional locations have yet to be finalized, but the retailer plans to roll out Knockout Beauty spaces in other Bloomingdale’s doors in top-performing markets.

The space will carry 40 brands that span skin care, color cosmetics, body care and supplements from an assortment of independent brands, with prices ranging from $15 for Pharmacy Lip Blooms to $300 for a gold Environ derma roller. La Creme Beauté, which hails from the U.K, is seeing distribution in the U.S. for the first time with Knockout Beauty, as are products from Alexandra Wagner, a celebrity facialist from Los Angeles. Other brands carried in the space are Patyka, Vertere, Meder, January Labs, Context Skincare, Rituel de Fille and Vapor.

Knockout Beauty is a way to showcase a handful of niche, high-end lines that would traditionally not have representation on the beauty floor of a department store. Bloomingdale’s gets to expand its range, and consumer’s get exposure beyond the legacy beauty brands they’re accustomed to seeing.

“A lot of the lines we brought in are brands that have never been in a department store before…Having that in a place like this – that is accessible to so many people – is exciting to me,” Reck said during a tour of Knockout Beauty at Bloomingdale’s.

She is enthusiastic about exposing a larger audience to this sampling of brands with small cult followings that have “worked so hard to create a dynamic range that is highly effective…some of the ingredients here are at the forefront of beauty – and science.”

The retail concept is based on Reck’s beauty-based Instagram account, Knocking On Forty, which she turned into a seasonal boutique in Bridgehampton last May. Like the summer shop, which offered facials and eyebrow services from Mzia Shiman, the Bloomingdale’s space will offer peels from Beauty Rx and LED light therapy treatments from LightStim.

“What drew me to her project was her [Reck]. She was telling me things that I knew would resonate with our customer. She offered this unbiased perspective from a product standpoint,” said Stacie Borteck, divisional merchandise manager, cosmetics, at Bloomingdale’s, who first met Reck last summer when she stopped by Knockout Beauty’s Hamptons pop-up.

“When I talked about skin-care concerns I had myself and Cayli started recommending products to me, she made me understand what I needed,” Borteck added, noting that she has added La Creme Beauté into her regimen, as well as derm rolling.