By  on June 19, 2017
A campaign image for KKW beauty featuring Kim Kardashian.

Courtesy of KKW Beauty

Get ready for Kim Kardashian to break the Internet — this time as a businesswoman.

The reality star is about to make her first standalone venture in the beauty space with the launch of her new company KKW Beauty, and it will initially focus on what she is known for (or at least one of the things she is known for): Contouring.

