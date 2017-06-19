A campaign image for KKW beauty featuring Kim Kardashian.
Courtesy of KKW Beauty
Get ready for Kim Kardashian to break the Internet — this time as a businesswoman.
The reality star is about to make her first standalone venture in the beauty space with the launch of her new company KKW Beauty, and it will initially focus on what she is known for (or at least one of the things she is known for): Contouring.
Hermès is launching a Laundromat pop-up shop in NYC - dubbed Hermèsmatic - where customers can bring their old scarves to be dip-dyed by an expert. Get all the details on WWD.com. #wwdnews (📷: @donstahl)