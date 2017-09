[caption id="attachment_11005509" align="alignnone" width="300"] Kiss Faux Mink Collection[/caption]Kiss Products Inc. is opening a Pop Up Beauty Bar by Kiss to encourage visitors to pop on its artificial nails and lashes.Complimentary manicures and lashovers (artificial lash applications) will be offered at the beauty bar open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.What won’t be available are products for sale at the location at 224 Mulberry Street in SoHo. “We wanted to create a true consumer experience around the Kiss brand and what better than a pop-up beauty bar,” said Annette DeVita-Goldstein, senior vice president of global marketing at Kiss Products. She added the site was selected for its high foot traffic and mixture of tourists and New Yorkers in search for hot trends.“This is a little bit of education, pampering and lots of fun,” DeVita-Goldstein explained. She added there will be treats from Ice & Vice, guests DJs and special appearances from social media personalities Patrick Starrr (Friday from 12:30 p.m.to 2:30 p.m.) and Laura Lee (Saturday 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.). Visitors can capture and share the experience on a special infinity mirror.[caption id="attachment_11005487" align="alignnone" width="300"] Influencer appearances by Patrick Starrr and Laura Lee.[/caption]DeVita-Goldstein does, however, expect to see a bounce in sales of Kiss lashes and nails following the two-day pop-up expected to draw at least 500 people per day. “With a recent surge in interest in lashes, I think there will be a lot of people wanting to learn how to apply lashes correctly. And I think people will be fascinated to see our new technologies in our nail brands.”Kiss already has a strong presence in artificial nails and lashes. In fact, the company is now the number one lash vendor, according to industry data, and has held the top spot in nails for several years. But there is still much potential from consumers who have been reluctant because they don’t have confidence to apply the items or haven’t been exposed to the Kiss assortment.“We know when consumers experience our products, there is a strong correlation in the following weeks in terms of sales. We also hope to have a strong impact on social media and make our hashtag [#KISSBeautyBar] a trending topic during the period,” DeVita-Goldstein explained. Coupons will be distributed and visitors will be directed to partner retailers and Kiss’ web site. The social buzz will kick off with a special press and invited guest preview on Thursday evening hosted by Teyana Taylor who has more than 5 million Instagram followers. “She’s very hot right now… she is a singer, actress and mom. Kiss fits her lifestyle because she likes to change up her looks.”Kiss’ categories are showing vibrancy as consumers look for easy and inexpensive ways to duplicate salon services at home. According to IRI data for the 52-week period ended Aug. 13, 2017, in multiunit doors, artificial nails’ volume jumped 8 percent. Kiss’ volume has consistently been up double digits the entire year, DeVita-Goldstein said. Artificial lash-sale increases are averaging more than 25 percent gains this year, she added. “Mascara is no longer enough for women and they are trying false lashes more frequently and those who are using are using more frequently. It is an exciting time for the lash category.”The company said it hopes to bring the pop-up experience to other markets.