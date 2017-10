Halloween makeup has become extremely elaborate, with social channels filled with spooky looks. But for many consumers looking to duplicate what experts achieve, applying the makeup can be challenging.Tonight at 8 p.m. EST, Lancôme and Perfect Corp. combine to show off this year’s most popular looks using Lancôme products via a live-streaming show in preparation for Halloween.Makeup for Halloween has become big business, retailers said, as more adults get into the event. According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween 2017 spending is projected to hit $9.1 billion on everything from candy to costumes. That’s up from $5.1 billion 10 years ago.The Halloween-eve live-stream is the kickoff to a collaboration between Perfect Corp.’s YouCam Makeup and Lancôme Paris to offer true-to-life augmented reality trials. Going forward, Lancôme experts will host live-streaming shows exclusively in YouCam Makeup, creating a seamless experience from beauty discovery and try out to product demos and purchasing.YouCam Makeup recently launched a 3D augmented reality engine that the company said elevates the accuracy and realism of virtual beauty trials. The technology enables users to experience virtual makeup effects to life in real time with the ability to instantly share selfies and videos to their social channels directly through the app.The YouCam Makeup integration includes lipsticks, mascaras, liners and shadows, as well as complete beauty looks inspired by the brand. To deliver an immersive beauty experience, YouCam Makeup and Lancôme also offer in-app product purchases.“Lancôme’s unique curated styles, live-streaming show and seamless e-commerce integration create a completely immersive user journey that makes luxury beauty discovery more fun, accessible and convenient than ever before,” stated Alice Chang, chief executive officer of Perfect Corp.Perfect Corp. has more than 500 million downloads globally. Recently, Perfect Corp.’s YouCam Makeup allowed real-time virtual try-ons on QVC Today’s Special Value, a first for the home shopping channel.