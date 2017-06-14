Lauder Retires Estée Edit
Some of the company's initiatives for the Lauder brand, like Double Wear foundation and Pure Envy lipstick, are reaching Millennial customers.
The Estée Edit didn't make the cut.
The line was developed by the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. specifically for Sephora in 2016 and heralded as a way for the company to reach Millennials who shop with multifunctional skin-care and makeup products made specifically for them. Lauder hired Kendall Jenner and beauty blogger Irene Kim to give input, and industry sources once projected the line could do $60 million in year-one sales.
