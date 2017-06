Le Métier de Beauté is on the fast track to growth, thanks to its launch later this week on QVC.

Industry sources estimate the luxury beauty brand generates about $20 million in annual retail sales, primarily from its brick-and-mortar business at Neiman Marcus. Le Métier is in all but five of Neiman's doors, as well as Bergdorf Goodman. That number is set to increase in the brand’s first year on QVC, with industry sources projecting another $10 million in sales coming from the home shopping network alone.