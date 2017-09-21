PARIS — Liliane Bettencourt, the sole child of L’Oréal founder Eugène Schueller, died Wednesday night. She was 94 years old.“Liliane Bettencourt died last night at her home,” her daughter, Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, wrote in a statement. “She would have turned 95 years old on October 21. My mother left peacefully.“My husband Jean-Pierre Myers and our children, Jean-Victor and Nicolas, share an infinite sadness,” she continued. “In this painful moment for us, I would like to reiterate, on behalf of our family, our entire commitment and loyalty to L’Oréal, and to renew my confidence in its president Jean-Paul Agon and his teams worldwide.“My parents have not only been able to help the development of L’Oréal,” she continued. “They have also founded a caritative foundation that I am glad [to chair] today.”Agon, in a statement released Thursday night, said he had just learned of Bettencourt’s passing.“All of L’Oréal’s employees join me in expressing our most sincere condolences and affectionate thoughts in these sad moments to Mrs. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, Mr. Jean-Pierre Meyers and their two sons, Jean-Victor and Nicolas.“We all had a great admiration for Liliane Bettencourt, who always looked after L’Oréal, the company and its employees, and was very attached to its success and development,” he added.The executive said that Bettencourt had personally contributed greatly to the company’s success for many years.“Mrs. Liliane Bettencourt was a great lady of beauty, who has left us and whom we will never forget,” he said.Funeral arrangements for her could not immediately be learned.