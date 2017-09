PARIS — Funeral arrangements for L’Oréal heiress Liliane Bettencourt have been set for Tuesday afternoon.A mass will be held in her honor at 3:30 p.m. at Église Saint-Pierre in the Paris suburbs of Neuilly-sur-Seine.As reported, the sole child of the French beauty giant’s founder, Eugène Schueller, died the night of Sept. 20 at the age of 94.“She was just the sort of family owner any ceo would dream of: Totally committed, genuinely caring about the company and its people, completely supportive but never interfering, and just totally nice with me,” said Lindsay Owen-Jones, L’Oréal’s former chairman and chief executive officer. He described her as "the most attractive, elegant, exquisitely mannered, outgoing but discreet lady you could ever meet."