There's no shortage of female leadership at L’Oréal. The company recently released The Founders, a trilogy of videos featuring Jamie Kern Lima, founder, It Cosmetics; Lisa Price, founder, Carol’s Daughter, and Wende Zomnir, founder, Urban Decay. The videos tell the stories of the founders who created their own businesses from scratch and ultimately were acquired by L’Oreal.

To supplement their videos, WWD asked the innovators for advice for those looking to build their business and also about the most pressing issues in the beauty industry today.