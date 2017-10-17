PARIS — Lucia Dumas has been named executive vice president of communication and public affairs at L’Oréal, and will join the group’s executive committee starting in January.She succeeds Isabel Marey-Semper, who will be leaving the company after eight years.Dumas, since 2012, has served as vice president of communication at Essilor. She formerly held the same post in the Rhodia Group for five years, and took part in the implementation of the merger with Solvay, having been in charge of its press relations.The executive began her career at Moulinex Group, where she had international and external communications roles, and prior to that graduated from the European Business School in marketing and international strategies.L’Oréal in a statement on Tuesday highlighted Dumas’ diverse expertise and knowledge of industrial sectors where innovation and technology play a key role. It also lauded Marey-Semper’s tenure.“Thanks to her high-level scientific background Isabel Marey-Semper led L’Oréal’s advanced research for five years, making it increasingly strategic, more open to the outside world, more digital and more international,” the company said, adding that in 2015, when she became a member of its executive committee in charge of communication and public affairs, she also spearheaded the general management of the L’Oréal Foundation and led the group’s “Simplicity” project, focused on effective leadership.