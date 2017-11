PARIS – L’Oréal reported third-quarter sales declined 0.9 percent in reported terms but rose 5.1 percent on a like-for-like basis, citing strong performances in its Luxe and Active Cosmetics Divisions, and an acceleration in new markets.The world’s largest beauty-maker said on Thursday, following the close of the French bourse, that its sales in the three months ended Sept. 30 reached 6.1 billion euros.For the first nine months of the year, L’Oréal’s revenues were up 2.4 percent on a reported basis and 4.5 percent at constant currency to 19.51 billion euros.“Overall, the group outperformed the market and strengthened its position,” Jean-Paul Agon, chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement.He noted L’Oréal Luxe registered double-digit gains spurred largely by Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Kiehl’s and It Cosmetics. The executive explained the Active Cosmetics Division is “growing significantly,” while the Consumer Products Division “is reinforcing its positions in several major zones but is still being slowed down by continuing difficulties in the American and French markets.”Revenues generated in L’Oréal’s new markets — including the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, Eastern Europe and the Africa and Middle East zone — rose in the double-digits. The company described a solid performance in Western Europe.The company’s online sales were up an estimated 31.6 percent in the nine-month period.“These good performances strengthen our confidence in our ability to once again outperform the cosmetics market in 2017 and to achieve growth in both our sales and profits,” Agon said.