[caption id="attachment_11018797" align="alignnone" width="225"] Michael Kingston[/caption]Michael Kingston has joined L’Oréal USA as chief information officer of L’Oréal’s Americas Zone. He succeeds Barry Gilmore, who retired at the end of September after 17 years in an IT leadership role at L’Oréal.Kingston reports to president and chief executive officer of L’Oréal USA and executive vice president of the Americas Zone, Frédéric Rozé and Etienne Aubourg, chief information officer, L’Oréal Group.Prior to joining L’Oréal, Kingston, who has more than 20 years of IT experience, served in the global management-consulting sector, spearheading digital transformation projects in key markets. He held several corporate leadership roles, including chief information officer of Neiman Marcus Group, Ann Inc., Coach Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Castrol.“We believe that Michael’s diverse experience leading change and deploying strategic consumer solutions will be an important asset in driving innovation forward at L’Oréal. He is a progressive IT leader,” said Rozé.