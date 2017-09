Loving Tan, the skin-care line that carries bronzing products, has received the top spot on Tribe Dynamics’ earned media value skin-care report for July. It is reported the brand’s EMV was $3.8 million, a 41 percent increase from July 2016.Following Loving Tan is Glamglow, which reported an earned media value of $3.7 million, and Farsali, which reported $3.5 million.One of the most notable increases in EMV was experienced by Bali Body, which earned $3.2 million. This was a 522 percent increase from its EMV from July 2016, which was roughly $508,000.Kiehl’s, which posted a $3.2 million earned media value, helped drive its growth with the initiative #LifeRide8. The campaign, which appeared across the brand’s social platforms and by consumers, raised funds for the HIV/AIDS research nonprofit, amfAR. For every photo posted with the hashtag, Kiehl’s donated $1 to the organization, which encouraged content creation among influencers and consumers. Altogether, the campaign helped generate $167,000 in earned media value.For Tribe Dynamics’ hair-care report, L’Oréal Paris received the top spot with $5.8 million in EMV. This was an 89 percent increase from July 2016.Coming in second was Brazilian Bond Builder, with $5.7 million in earned media value, a 1,238 percent increase from July 2016. Olaplex received the third spot with $5.2 million.Pulp Riot, a professional hair-color brand, experienced the most impressive growth with $4.5 million in EMV, a 1,961 percent increase from July 2016.Ouai Haircare, which reported $2 million, can credit most of the month’s earned media value to the launch of its Memory Mist styling spray. For the launch, YouTubers Stephanie Ledda, Siena Mirabella and Brianna Fox incorporated the product in their “Sephora Haul” videos, which helped generate $28,700 in earned media value.