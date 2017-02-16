Lyn Kirby is making room for Caryn Lerner at Beauty Brands.

The Kansas City-based beauty retailer announced today its appointment of Lerner as chief executive officer. Kirby, the current chairman and ceo, will remain chairman.

“We are [pleased] to have Caryn lead the Beauty Brands team going forward,” said Hadley Mullin, a member of the Beauty Brands board, in a statement. “She is an accomplished retail executive who is 100 percent dedicated to an excellent customer experience. Caryn is also a proven leader with a track record of turning that customer focus into significant top- and bottom-line growth. Her strategic thinking and strong business acumen will further strengthen the Beauty Brands platform.”

Lerner has almost 40 years of retail experience as both consultant and executive. Before Beauty Brands, she was an operating partner at Paladin Capital Group, LLC, where she sourced investment opportunities for the luxury, retail and consumer product categories.

“Beauty Brands is in a very strong position right now, with a loyal customer base, talented team and high-quality offering, including a wide selection of beauty products from famous brands to indie labels, together with highly attractive salon and spa services,” said Lerner. “I look forward to leveraging those advantages to bring the company into its next phase of growth.”

Kirby maintained that the decision to hire a Kansas City-based ceo for Beauty Brands had been in place since she teamed with a private equity firm in 2013 to buy a majority stake of the chain. From the beginning, WWD reported that Kirby had no plans to relocate, and would work out of satellite offices in New York and Florida.

Kirby is known in the industry as the architect of Ulta Beauty’s hybrid mass-prestige model — she left the company in 2010, and her noncompete expired in March 2013, the year she acquired Beauty Brands.

“I am [pleased] that, in Caryn, we have found an experienced ceo who can lead the company through its growth phase,” said Kirby.