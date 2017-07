PARIS — MAC Cosmetics and the city of Paris have joined forces in their fight against HIV and AIDS.

The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.-owned brand said Monday it will contribute up to $500,000 to back the drive to eradicate HIV infection in the French capital starting from 2030. The campaign, which is called #FaisonsLamour (or Make Love), has as its objective to raise awareness about prevention and the ways to treat HIV.