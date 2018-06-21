Marc Jacobs is celebrating Pride 2018 by coloring outside of the lines.

Today, Marc Jacobs Beauty released the #GratefulNotHateful campaign, a social media initiative aimed at extending Pride beyond the parade. Inspired by Jacobs’ everyday outlook, the hashtag accompanies campaign images and videos — available on Marc Jacobs Beauty’s social media accounts — that feature Jacobs, as well as a group of models and social media stars who are members and supports of the LGBTQ community.

“You don’t have to wait for a parade, you can find ways to do that every day of your life, and someone will hear,” Jacobs said in a statement.

Marc Jacobs Beauty also announced that it will donate $100,000 to LGBTQ charities, including Sage, Le Refuge and the Ackerman Institute for the Family.

The #GratefulNotHateful campaign features Jacobs, makeup artist Glam Boy Jay, model Hunter Schafer, model Ariel Nicholson, YouTube star Manny Gutierrez, model Dara and Tracey Norman, the first African-American transgender model. Each can be seen wearing Marc Jacobs Beauty’s Highliner Gel Eye Crayons in all colors of the rainbow, with makeup artistry done by Diane Kendal, Dick Page, Sarah Tanno and Paul Blanch.

Marc Jacobs Beauty expanded its line of Highliner Gel Eye Crayons with a launch of matte versions last year. Tanno, who often works with Lady Gaga, used the crayon eyeliner to create the singer’s look for her much talked-about Super Bowl performance that year. The eye crayons come in 30 shades and two finishes — shiny and matte — and are sold at Sephora, sephora.com, marcjacobsbeauty.com, Net-a-porter.com, select Marc Jacobs stores, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.

Jacobs was a key speaker at WWD’s 2018 Beauty Summit. The designer spoke about his creative process, social media approach and future launches, which include a new fragrance and adding skin care to Marc Jacobs Beauty. For more on his speech, visit WWD’s coverage here.

More from WWD.com:

Chappy and Spring Studios Team for New York Pride

Retailers Show Support for Pride Month