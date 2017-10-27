By  on October 27, 2017
Wal-Mart is increasing its focus on beauty trends.

There is a seismic space shuffle occurring in the mass market.

To clear footage for rapidly growing lines such as NYX Professional Makeup, E.l.f. Cosmetics, Milani, Burt’s Bees and Yes To — among other labels — many chains are trimming nationally known brands. At the same time, retailers are extending their private-label beauty businesses and ramping up K-beauty assortments to meet consumer demand.

