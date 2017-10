Maybelline, ColourPop, Wet ‘n’ Wild and Anastasia Beverly Hills were among the brands taking home multiple honors in the Influenster 2017 Reviewers’ Choice Awards: Best in Beauty.Seventy winners were announced based on the analysis of more than 13 million organic reviews, ratings, photos, questions and answers left by members over the past year.“Since Influenster is a data-driven insights platform with over one million reviews generated each month, our focus on organic review activity to reveal the winners is a celebration of the power of online peer-to-peer recommendations in shaping the beauty industry.” said Elizabeth Scherle, cofounder and president of Influenster.Maybelline took honors in best drugstore gel eyeliner, best drugstore foundation for oily skin and best drugstore concealer. ColourPop scored with its Swerve Crème Gel Eyeliner Pencil in the best indie gel eyeliner category, best indie brow product with its Precision Brow Pencil and best indie concealer for its No Filter Concealer. Another mass market leader, Wet ‘n’ Wild won for best makeup brush, best drugstore contouring kit and best drugstore highlighting product.Anastasia Beverly Hills won the best luxury shadow palette for the Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette and best luxury contouring kit for The Original Contour Kit. Anastasia also scooped up honors in best luxury brow product for Dipbrow Pomade.Influencers proved they can sell their own goods as well as move the needle on other brands with Jeffree Star Velour Liquid Lipstick winning for best indie matte lipstick as well best indie highlight product for Jeffree Star Skin Frost.Kat Von D Beauty also nabbed the consumer vote for her Tattoo Liner as the best luxury liquid eyeliner and her Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in the longest lasting luxury lipstick category.Retailers showed their mettle, too, with Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain taking honors as best luxury matte lipstick.The best overall new drugstore product of 2017 as selected by the platform was Eos Evolution of Smooth Visibly Soft Honey Apple Lip Balm Sphere. The best new luxury product was Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter and Glow Liquid Eye Shadow.Budget doesn’t mean sacrifice, according to the Influenster award roll call with products from mass brands including Wet ‘n’ Wild, Real Techniques and Revlon winning in categories that weren’t restricted to drugstore distribution. In addition to Wet ‘n’ Wild’s selection as the best makeup brush, Paris Presents’ Real Techniques was voted the best makeup sponge for its Miracle Complexion Sponge. Revlon grabbed the title of best at-home hair color.In a year when all eyes were on the potential of South Korean beauty, AmorePacific’s Laneige Water Sleeping Mask was selected best K-beauty skin-care product.