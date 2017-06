It is shaping up to be the year of the beauty app.

The latest is Counter, a try-on app from Meitu’s Makeup Plus. The app goes live Wednesday and is designed to help brands connect with consumers for a virtual lipstick try-on experience. Brands including Charlotte Tilbury, Clarins, Stila, Glamglow and Lime Crime will be the first to launch on the app — with additional brands rolling out in the coming months, according to Frank Fu, managing director at Meitu.