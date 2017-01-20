Melania Trump made a major statement with her hair for the swearing-in ceremony by going high.

The incoming First Lady’s chic, lose updo is break from the long tresses that marked her public appearances preceding the inauguration. Her hairstylist Mordechai Alvow created it with a deep side part and a small ponytail twisted in sections into loops with a few ends popping out as to not look too perfect.

“I wanted to achieve a super chic look to work with the silhouette of the sky blue Ralph Lauren set,” said Alvow. “The outfit had beautiful tailoring, including super high collar that is great for her long neck, and a 1950s feel, was modernized with a touch of origami shapes. It was important to make sure her hair not interfere with the clean lines and monochrome color, so we decided to put her hair up, which also allowed her amazing bone structure to take center stage.”

To fashion and set the hairstyle, Alvow used products from his natural hair-care brand Yarok, including the leave-in conditioner Feed Your Ends, the mousse Feed Your Roots, styling powder Feed Your Style and hairspray Feed Your Hold. He also blow-dried Trump’s hair and relied on a round brush while blow-drying to smooth the strands.

“The entire look had to be proportioned correctly to her outfit,” explained Alvow. “As always, I had her use her hands to add a personal touch and then gave it one last spray from above [to finish the style.]”