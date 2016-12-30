New year, new nails.

Brands such as Revlon, Cutex, Essie and Morgan Taylor Lacquer are all ramping up their nail-care offerings next month, indicating that the nail-care trend will proliferate into 2017.

In October, WWD reported that the prestige nail-care category was up 5 percent year-over-year — a pocket of opportunity compared to a 15 percent decline in color enamel, according to NPD data. It appears the nail brands have taken note.

Cutex, which is owned by Revlon, in January is unleashing its revamped Cutex Nail Polish Remover collection, designed to provide consumers with a wide range of options to remove nails in a healthier way. Priced at $3 each, the six-item collection includes the Nourishing Nail Polish remover, containing a blend of flaxseed and perilla seed apricot kernel oil and vitamin E; the Strength-Shield Nail Polish Remover containing vitamin B 5 for increased nail flexibility and strength; and the Non-Acetone Nail Polish Remover, containing coconut oil. Another formula, the Moisture-Rich Nail Polish Remover contains almond seed oil, jojoba oil and Vitamin E to provide antioxidant protection against free radicals — likely inspired by the antipollution push underway in prestige skin-care.

Morgan Taylor Lacquer is introducing a nail-fortifying polish collection in early 2017. For Revlon’s part, it is revamping its tools offering with the Swivel Head Nail and Totenail Clipper and Dual End Nail Groomer, priced at $5 and $5.49, respectively. The new tools are made with a rubberized grip.

Essie’s latest collection, launching in January is called TLC — it stands for Treat Love and Color — is a trio of nail-strengthening polishes infused with collagen and camellia extracts. Brightening pigments were added to the formula to impart a tinted glow, while the active ingredients work to fortify nails. The polishes are priced at $10.

Though consumers are gravitating towards nail care, color is not to be forgot. Consider Sally Hansen’s big Color Therapy launch this past fall, which touted argan-oil-infused-polish in a range of hues.

Ruth Kallens, owner of Manhattan’s Van Court nail salon noted that consumers have become more conscious of the health of their nails, in tandem with the overall wellness movement, but have not forgotten color. “People are really interested in color, but they also want to know that the color is maybe doing something good for them as well,” said Kallens. “Of course you can have your ritualistic mani-pedi, but people want solutions-based treatments.” At Van Court, Kallens offers a host of treatment options for damaged nails – a common occurrence due to the popularity of gel polishes, which Van Court does not offer, including Splittsville, a fortifying treatment for thin and peeling nails. She also offers peels and masks for hands and feet. “[Customers] are really interested in antiaging for hands too,” said Kallens. “It’s definitely something women are becoming more cognizant of.”