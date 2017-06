Natural deodorant company Native Cosmetics's founder Moiz Ali is moving beyond his instincts for his latest venture.

Taking note from his first business — Caskers, a delivery service for craft and rare liquor — entrepreneur Ali determined the target customer base for natural deodorant would be men. But in the two years he has spent working on Native, Ali has discovered that marketing to women is key in the natural deodorant space. Exhibit A: Native's latest launch, a "brunch-themed" trio of scented deodorants.