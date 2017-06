PARIS — Nestlé stock was on the rise in early afternoon trading on Wednesday, hours after the Swiss conglomerate, under pressure from an activist investor, announced that it would initiate a share buyback program of up to 20 billion Swiss francs (18.33 billion euros, or $20.83 billion, at current exchange rates).

Citing the favorable context of low interest rates and strong cash flow generation, Nestlé said in a statement that “share buybacks offer a viable option to create shareholder value.”