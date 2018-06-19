Tori Spelling will host a new reality television series on fashion and beauty that makes its debut on June 24 on CW/MyNetwork TV stations of Sinclair Broadcast Group. Called “The Look: All Stars,” the show is focused on head-to-toe makeovers created by teams of all stars representing the hair, makeup and fashion professions.

Joining Spelling is celebrity hairstylist Kim Vo, who is a cohost and mentor to the competing teams and the voice of the industry providing commentary to the show. The makeovers are meant to provide specific how-to’s for the audience through themed-timed challenges

The direction of the series is to strip down the drama and play up education. “The show is a platform for providing beauty hacks and tips to improve one’s overall look,” said Rida Khan, head of fashion, beauty and lifestyle programming for Sinclair Broadcasting. “Real-life people get to see transformations on themselves and inspirational looks push the imagination. We feel that the show brings expertise in a fun engaging way to the 18- to 35-year-old demographic served by the stations distributing this content.”

While there have been several beauty reality shows, “The Look: All Stars” offers an opportunity to allow audience interaction. There is the use of augmented reality from Perfect365 to provide virtual try-ons of the products used. Additionally, the audience can experiment with some products used on set through giveaways promoted on social media or through special offers made available for a short duration after the show airs on The Look: All Stars’ web site. Supporting the TV series are several professional beauty brands including Aquage, Biosilk, Chi, Conair Professional, Esquire, HairTalk, Obliphica, Olaplex, Rusk, Schwarzkopf, Tigi, Zadro, Wet Brush, Sport Clips with American Crew, Joico and Paul Mitchell. There are also partnerships with BSG CosmoProf and the Professional Beauty Association. Other major brands outside of beauty, include JBL, Alyce Paris, Enrico Cuini and Fashion Nova.

Beauty legends, fashion icons and recognizable names from the entertainment and social media world are featured on the show as opinion judges and taste makers. One team per episode will win a grand prize that includes a VIP vacation package from Westgate Resorts and product prizes.