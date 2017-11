LONDON — Nip + Fab has named Sofia Richie a brand ambassador. She will be the face of the label's skin care and makeup launches. The daughter of Lionel Richie and sister of Nicole Richie, she has appeared in campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Chanel."I'm loving her style, "said Maria Hatzistefanis, Nip + Fab president and the founder of its parent brand, Rodial. "She has an edge and great confidence for her age. I love the way that she is so natural with her skin. She has beautiful skin and her makeup is dewy, but very natural. I feel this embodies the Nip + Fab’s philosophy."Hatzistefanis said she discovered Richie while she was in New York for fashion week last February. Hatzistefanis happened to be staying at the same hotel as Richie. "I looked at her like, 'Oh my god who is this girl?' She's so cool," said Hatzistefanis. "She had this kind of air of being someone special. That evening, I saw her again at the Alexander Wang show sitting front row. I found her from stalking her Instagram."Richie said she has been using the brand's masks for years, and said her favorite products are the Glycolic Fix Liquid Glow and the Dragon’s Blood Fix Hydration Mask. Richie said she prefers to keep it light when it comes to makeup and said she her go-to products include bronzer, foundation and mascara. "I love to wear heavier makeup when I have an event or a shoot," said Richie. "But generally I like to keep it very light. My skin care is the same regimen. I'm always washing, scrubbing my face, masking and staying hydrated because I get very dry."