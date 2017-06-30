By  on June 30, 2017
NYX flagship in Manhattan's Union Square.

NYX flagship in Manhattan's Union Square. 

Getty Images for NYX Professiona

Scott Friedman, the chief executive officer of NYX, is stepping down from his post, WWD has learned.

Michel Fahmy, general manager of NYX Professional Makeup USA, and Nathalie Kristo, general manager of marketing and global business development, will head the brand. The dual-reporting structure is similar to other L'Oréal-owned businesses, a source noted.

