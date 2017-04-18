As NYX increases its momentum in the mass market, the makeup category’s lagging sales could be suddenly looking up.

Walgreens announced last week the addition of the L’Oréal-owned professional makeup brand to its cosmetics assortment. The retailer is rolling out 663 stockkeeping units to 2,000 doors in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, to be completed by this fall. NYX is also launching on walgreens.com with 640 sku’s.

Some in the industry say the buzzy, social-media-savvy-brand — NYX Professional Makeup has close to 11 million Instagram followers — will bring life to the languishing mass makeup category.

“Unit growth will start happening now,” said industry consultant Allan Mottus. “Demand for lower pricing across all personal-care categories has been humongous.”

Not only does NYX launch trend-driven items — such as its Soft Matte Lip Creams, Liquid Suede Cream Lipsticks, and Lip Lingerie — it prices them inexpensively. Each of those products retail for $6 and $7, respectively. And that’s high for NYX — prices for lipsticks go as low as $2.

NYX has been gaining traction with its first two major points of mass distribution — CVS and Target. The brand is third in the lip gloss category, up 107 percent from last year. Its lip liners are also growing rapidly — the Slide On Lip Liner is up 588 percent from last year and its standard lip liner is up 269 percent. Meanwhile, the category itself is up 2 percent, and its top three leaders — Revlon, Rimmel London and L’Oréal Paris, are all down.

For Walgreens, bringing in NYX is part of a larger strategy to make its beauty assortment more sophisticated.

“The addition of NYX products to our cosmetics selection is a key component in our multiyear, multiphase initiative to elevate the beauty experience at Walgreens,” said Lauren Brindley, group vice president and general merchandise manager, via e-mail. “We’re also starting to add testers for select products — NYX included — and revamping cosmetics fixtures to better accommodate the needs of our customers, which is all part of our journey to become America’s most loved beauty destination.”