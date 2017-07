PARIS — Niche French fragrance label Parfums de Marly is galloping ahead with a new retail identity at the Printemps department store here, while expanding its geographic reach and broadening its product portfolio.

The privately held fragrance label — which was started in 2010 by Julien Sprecher and inspired by Louis XV, his passion for horses and the Marly castle dedicated to their well-being — is slated to open a 165-square-foot shops-in-shop in Printemps’ new beauty department midmonth.