PARIS – Beauty looks at the couture shows for spring 2018 this week ranged from natural to full-on hair and makeup.

Schiaparelli and Giambattista Valli were among those with barely-there takes.

“The inspiration started with the idea of a modern, young, carefree Jane Birkin,” said Val Garland backstage before Valli’s show. “In terms of makeup, [the designer] just wants impeccable skin.”

At Givenchy, makeup artist Pat McGrath called the look “groomed” and described models’ skin as “natural but perfected.”

On the other end of the spectrum were the bold mouths noted on the runways at Chanel and Alexis Mabille, and the graphic color-blocking on models’ eyes popping up at Viktor & Rolf. Some sported rectangles made of glitter, while two had gray-and-turquoise geometric designs applied, echoing perfectly the weave in some fashion pieces.

“So the motif comes back,” said Peter Philips.

At Jean Paul Gaultier, hairstylist Odile Gilbert created gravity-defying coifs – chignons that twirled into spirals of hair towering high above heads, resembling a twisted orange peel.

For more on couture beauty looks, see the photo gallery attached.