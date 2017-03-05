As a contrast to the Dior fall fashion collection, which was full of dark hues — especially blue — models were given a natural beauty look.

“It’s like the girl went out at night and left her makeup on the next morning,” explained Peter Philips, creative and image director of Christian Dior makeup. “It’s all very young and fresh. I tried to do beautiful, luminous skin.”

For this, he used either Diorskin Forever Fluid Foundation or Perfect Cushion.

Lips were prepped with the Dior Addict Lip Sugar Scrub Sweet Exfoliating Balm and then swept with Dior Addict Lip Glow, a color-reviving balm.

On lashes in the middle part of peepers, Philips used a touch of the new Dior Shop Pump ‘N’ Volume Mascara, which is due to market in April. “I blended it out, actually, so there’s a feeling of something there. You don’t see the makeup, but the eye is a bit dressed,” he said.

Guido Palau fashioned a soft wave to hair. He said at first models at Dior came across initially as “more romantic and soft.” However, each was to sport a black leather beret. “It feels revolutionary, sort of provocative. They have a softness and a toughness at the same time,” he explained.

Models’ tresses were washed with Redken Diamond Oil Shampoo. Then Wind Blown 05 Volumizing & Texturizing was spritzed on before hair was twisted up in tissues and set with a hot iron and pulled loose.

“I want it to feel soft and floaty — hence why I’m not putting too many products in,” Palau noted.