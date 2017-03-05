“Julien [Dossena] always loves a slight minimalism,” said hairstylist Paul Hanlon, referring to the Paco Rabanne creative director’s preference for beauty looks. “There’s a futuristic thing to it, an androgyny — masculinity and femininity — to the girls.”

Hanlon slightly parted models’ hair in which he created two textures — a shinier one through the top of heads and then another that’s dryer, with a more natural texture, at the back.

“Even though it’s controlled, it’s not superslicked,” he continued of the off-the-shoulder, clean style.

“There’s not really a reference to the hair; it’s just kind of quite fresh and easy, with a little bit of toughness,” said Hanlon.

Makeup artist Pat McGrath set out to make the models look “beautiful, as themselves. It’s about the skin looking gorgeous, the brows looking healthy, with a slight blush.”