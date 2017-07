Prestige skin care is poised for a comeback, according to the latest figures from the NPD Group.

The category grew 6 percent for the second quarter to $1.4 billion in the U.S., outpacing makeup, which grew 4 percent to $2 billion. Fragrance grew 1 percent, to $868.5 million, with growth in men's fragrance outpacing women's. Nail was also up slightly, with base and top coats up 13 percent, nail care up 6 percent and color up 1 percent. Overall, the prestige beauty category grew 4 percent year-over-year, according to NPD.