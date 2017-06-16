By  on June 16, 2017
An insider’s guide to beauty’s biggest investors.

An insider’s guide to beauty’s biggest investors.

Pietro Cocco

The M&A beauty scene has been a feeding frenzy of activity for the last three years, with multiples reaching historic highs. But before a hot Indie sells to a strategic, there is often a step in between—a cash infusion and strategic advice from an investment group. Here, WWD Beauty Inc has compiled a guide to the key private investors in the beauty space, from seed and venture capital-focused funds to firms whose check sizes run into the billions. The companies are listed in alphabetical order; the number of beauty investments includes current and prior beauty investments.

Alliance Consumer Growth

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus