The M&A beauty scene has been a feeding frenzy of activity for the last three years, with multiples reaching historic highs. But before a hot Indie sells to a strategic, there is often a step in between—a cash infusion and strategic advice from an investment group. Here, WWD Beauty Inc has compiled a guide to the key private investors in the beauty space, from seed and venture capital-focused funds to firms whose check sizes run into the billions. The companies are listed in alphabetical order; the number of beauty investments includes current and prior beauty investments.

Alliance Consumer Growth