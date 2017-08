Pür is making its television debut on HSN.The complexion-focused, “good-for-your-skin” makeup and skin-care brand is bringing an assortment of its best-selling products to HSN on Thursday with an appearance by the brand’s global education director, Lynette Cole, at 8 p.m.“HSN is really where the fun is,” said Tisha Thompson, vice president of marketing and product innovation at Pür. “It’s going to give Pür a platform to tell the brand story in a way that can connect and share with the consumer.”For its initial launch, Pür is offering about 25 of its best-selling and core products, including its hero Bare It All 4-in-1 Skin Perfecting Foundation, Get a Grip Eye Shadow Primer, 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation, Love Your Selfie Best Sellers Collection and the My Little Pony: The Movie Collection Eyeshadow Palette, which crashed the brand’s web site when it launched earlier this month. All products range in price from $24 to $39.“The beauty of live shopping is the ability to bring the product to life and demonstrate the easy application in a very visual, fun way,” Thompson continued on why it’s important for the brand to be on a TV shopping network. “TV allows you to be relatable and consumers today want the ability to be able to shop where they want and when they want.”The brand, which is also available in full distribution at Ulta Beauty, will bring its new launches to HSN as the products are released. Pür declined to comment on estimated retail sales for the HSN launch.“HSN is proud to add Pür to our cosmetic assortment,” said Jeff Askenas, senior vice president of beauty at HSN, in a press release. “Our customers are looking for a great option in the foundation category and Pür is the complexion authority that fits their needs.”