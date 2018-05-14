RangeMe, an online platform that streamlines product discovery between suppliers and retailers, has eclipsed more than 125,000 suppliers. With speed to market increasingly a competitive edge, Ulta Beauty, Rite Aid and CVS are among the beauty firms that work with RangeMe to discover new products.

“They have joined RangeMe looking for differentiation in beauty to drive product discovery in-store. Beauty is a destination category for them and differentiation is key,” said Nicky Jackson, founder and chief executive officer of RangeMe. In the prestige space, Sephora has also sought out the services of RangeMe.

Strong retailer ties helped build the supplier base from just 1,500 companies in 2015. “We now work with 65 percent of the top 50 retailers in the U.S.,” Jackson said. “Categories [that] have propelled growth in beauty are skin care and cosmetics. We’ve seen a lot of growth in natural skin care.”

RangeMe removes friction in the process of connecting buyers and brands by virtually presenting products across a number of categories to participating retailers. In a click, merchants can see everything from pricing to how many followers the brands have on social media. Retailers can easily request samples and, when they desire, schedule a personal meeting. “We’ve seen brands seamlessly make business redefining retailer connections within days on the platform versus what could even take several years,” Jackson said. Last year, ECRM, which produces more than 60 in-person, category-focused buyer/seller planning sessions a year, acquired RangeMe for undisclosed terms.

In the past year, RangeMe Verified debuted. It is a premium service that allows retail buyers to more easily identify those products and companies that are business-ready and provides suppliers increased visibility on RangeMe’s platform. Those in the RangeMe Verified program have a badge that places them above non-verified brands as buyers review product submissions and search for new items.