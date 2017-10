Beauty is becoming a more popular bet.Retailers like Forever 21, Anthropologie, Free People, Urban Outfitters and, more recently, Madewell, are building out their beauty assortments as a means of driving foot traffic into stores and authenticating their brand positioning, experts said."Beauty alone brings in the customer," said Jane Hali, chief executive officer of Jane Hali & Associates, a retail investment research firm. "Everyone likes beauty — that's a big umbrella. It could be fragrance, cosmetics or skin care. There are junkies in each. There are footwear junkies, handbag junkies — I don't know of any apparel junkies — so it makes sense to bring in a category that's performing."

"With slowing apparel spend and people generally seeming to want less stuff, it's like a strategic pivot [on the part of apparel retailers] because people are still buying beauty. Beauty still attracts people into stores," said Lucie Greene, worldwide director of The Innovation Group at J. Walter Thompson. She noted that swing toward beauty is apparent in other industries, like publishing. "Even in the U.K., Glamour is repositioning itself as a beauty title. I think that's just in response to market forces."

For the brands, partnering with a more apparel-oriented concept is a way to get their products in front of eyes that may not have ventured into a Sephora, Ulta Beauty or Bluemercury.[caption id="attachment_11038997" align="alignleft" width="300"] Ursa Major Hoppin' Fresh[/caption]Madewell is the latest to jump on the beauty bandwagon. The chain recently launched Beauty Cabinet, its curation of about 40 beauty products ranging from fragrance to lip balms, priced between $8 and $119. The assortment contains products like French Girl Sea Polish, $38; Herbivore Botanicals Brightening Mask, $48; RMS Beauty Living Luminizer, $38; Ursa Major Hoppin' Fresh Deodorant, $18; Olio E Osso No. 1 Balm, $28; Karuna Hydrating Mask, $8; Daughter of the Land Balancing Oil, $45; Vitruvi, Essential Oil in lavender, $15, and Bon Parfumeur Scent 101, $48.Madewell declined to make an executive available for this story.The company's plan is to carry the everyday-essentials concept from its clothing line into the beauty category with products that the Madewell team specifically relies on and has tested. The selections will be available online on Madewell's site and in 21 doors. The beauty rollout may not drive a ton of sales, but is expected to help solidify brand positioning, experts said."They’re not going to sell a lot of volume, but it helps to authenticate their positioning as one where design and curation is done," said Stifel analyst Stephanie Wissink. It makes sense for J. Crew-owned Madewell, she noted, as J. Crew has also experimented with beauty and curation. "[They were] distributing up-and-coming brands that were just really cool or hitting a patch of cool — that still exists in the company’s DNA," Wissink said.Madewell's beauty assortment should help it reach a prime Millennial target, according to Hali. "It's very Millennial — nothing is antiaging," Hali said. "A large percentage of shopping for the holiday season is going to be online or mobile, and this is an easy purchase. That's why they're launching it now."Everyone's into beauty," she continued. "Not everyone is into apparel, and certainly not everyone is into jeans. They're a cool store — they're known for their denim and this broadens their spectrum. They can't be focused on one thing because that can go out of style. That's why [Madewell and other retailers] want to broaden their audience."Madewell's beauty launch comes around the same time as Forever 21 has started opening Riley Rose stores. While Forever 21 sells a collection of private-label and branded beauty in stores, Riley Rose focuses more specifically on beauty, with a K-Beauty section and brands like Winky Lux, Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics and Beauty Bakerie. The store features beauty alongside accessories and home decor. So far, Forever 21 has plans to open 10 Riley Rose stores in retail shopping centers in 2017, with three more slated for 2018.

Millennials are the driving force behind beauty brands entering into apparel retail distribution, said Reuben Carranza, president of R+Co. at Luxury Brand Partners.