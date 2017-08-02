With physical store visits down, brands need to find fresh avenues to get samples into consumers’ hands.

According to the Integer Group, a retail and shopper marketing agency, free samples are the most influential avenue to encourage brand trial and conversion to purchase. More than half of Americans polled indicate they “often or always,” buy a product sampled. Moreover, establishing an emotional connection to brands is key with Millennials with a study by the Fashion Institute of Technology revealed 48 percent of that age cohort said they are more likely to buy from a brand if they know the story behind it.