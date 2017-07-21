By  on July 21, 2017
Inside Sephora on 34th street.

Joshua Scott/WWD

Sephora is going micro.

On the heels of opening its largest-ever North America store in Manhattan (an 11,300-square-foot space on 34th Street), the beauty retailer is now unveiling its smallest location — a 2,000-square-foot shop at 88 Newbury Street in Boston, which will focus on services.

