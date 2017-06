PARIS – Sephora plans to stretch the geographic reach of its program for entrepreneurial women in the beauty space, called Sephora Accelerate, the perfumery giant announced during the Viva Technology forum in Paris on Thursday.

“We are looking to expand. It’s a program that is in the Americas. We will keep you posted, because we are going to open it up to other areas in the world. So there might be a bit of a hint on the screen here,” said Elizabeth Anglès d’Auriac, chief executive officer of S+ Sephora, during her speech, referring to a photograph of the Eiffel Tower.