Sio, a brand that launched in the summer with "wrinkle-smoothing" patches, has hired a chief executive officer. The brand tapped Audrey Leibovich from Hudson's Bay Co., where she was vice president of digital marketing for the retailer. Before that, Leibovich was head of customer relationship management and customer loyalty at ShopBop.Sio, headquartered in New York, makes multiuse skin patches out of medical-grade silicone that aim to reduce wrinkles for the face, neck and décolleté. The brand's products include the Sio Browlift, $24.95; Facelift, $39.95; Eye and Smile Lift, $24.95; Necklift, $24.95, or Skinpad (for chest) $49.95.Sio was founded in by Gigi Howard. Lorrie King, formerly of Coty Inc. and Boots, also joined Sio as president in 2015.https://www.instagram.com/p/BanEwStFVYU/?taken-by=siobeautyLeibovich's role will include taking Sio — which is now sold only in the United States — into new international geographies, as well as expanding into new distribution channels. Right now the company is focused on direct-to-consumer sales through its own web site, but also sells on Amazon, and at Shen Beauty in Brooklyn. The business is considering other distributions as well, including doctor's offices, spas and other retail distribution partners.Other recent beauty executive moves include Milk Makeup's hire of Nicole Frusci as chief marketing officer. Before Milk, Frusci was with Benefit, but said she was interested in working for a smaller company and "being able to build from the ground up," she said.To read more beauty news, see:Dior to Launch Capture YouthFunction of Beauty Opens New York HeadquartersL'Oréal's Female Entrepreneurs Turn Passion Into Business Reality