Skin Laundry is launching its laser and light therapy facial at Ulta Beauty, starting with the retailer’s newest store on Michigan Avenue in Chicago.

The skin-care brand and spa service, which has 18 global locations including 12 in the U.S., is bringing its full facial experience to the Ulta Beauty consumer with certified technicians trained by the brand. The company will operate out of two service rooms at the location that take up roughly 400 square feet and will have its full product lineup available for purchase.