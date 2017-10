Skinfix is moving on up.For the past five years, the Canadian problem-solution skin-care brand has delivered natural salves for common skin irritations — think eczema and keratosis pilaris, or “chicken skin” — primarily via mass-market distribution. But that’s about to change. This month, Skinfix is entering higher-priced territory with the launch of its first three prestige skin-care products on QVC.The Calm & Repair Sleeping Mask, $65, and the Calm & Rejuvenate Eye Cream, $55, both contain a proprietary anti-inflammatory complex containing highly active natural ingredients — they are designed to combat redness caused by everything from rosacea to photo-aging and hormonal changes. A third product, the Foaming Oil Cleanser is simply a larger version of an existing product that launched last year as part of the brand’s Healthy Skin Face Collection, a facial skin-care range consisting of cleansers, creams and a serum.Skinfix chief executive officer Amy Gordinier-Regan said the company has carved out a niche in the mass market by filling consumer demand for dermatologist-approved, active natural ingredients to treat common skin irritations. She saw a white space to continue that momentum into the prestige market, by using clinically proven natural technology and ingredients to combat aging-related skin issues.“The crux of our brand is really problem-solution, fixing skin conditions and doing so with highly active natural ingredients at their active levels — a lot of brands will just use a complex and sprinkle it into the product,” Gordinier-Regan said. “We always work really closely with the ingredient manufacturer to see what level [of ingredient used] will create clinically proven results on the skin."The first issue Skinfix is tackling with its prestige offering is redness, a concern the brand sees as one of the most common and pervasive when it comes to skin.“When dermatologists talk about redness, everyone has a problem — it doesn’t matter how old you are,” said Francine Krenicki, a Lauder vet who is now Skinfix’s senior vice president of product development. “It happens when you’re younger and gets progressively worse as you get older — it could be hormonal or a result of what you eat, sun damage and photoaging. There are a lot of people in the U.S. with rosacea.”The sleeping mask is formulated with a proprietary anti-inflammatory complex designed to visibly reduce redness. It is made with a highly concentrated levels of green tea to bring down redness, manuka honey for hydration and antibacterial properties, colloidal oatmeal to rebuild the skin’s barrier, and a mini hyaluronic acid molecule to hydrate. “Hydration is what’s going on with this mask,” Krenicki said. “People are using it because their skin is cranky, fatigued and tired — not only does it squelch the redness but it does a fantastic job rebalancing the skin so your skin is smooth, soft and hydrated.”The eye cream is designed to address “global problems around the eye,” Krenicki said. That includes redness, dark circles, crow’s-feet and puffiness. “A lot of people with redness around the eye are trying to use these highly active creams, and they’re too sensitive,” she said, adding that the Calm & Rejuvenate eye cream was designed with a focus on hydrating and cooling.Skinfix launched an assortment of its existing products on QVC in January — Gordinier-Regan said the brand’s Hand Repair cream sold out its first two shows.In the U.S., Skinfix is sold in mass retailers such as Target, Ulta Beauty and CVS. But thus far, the fastest-growing channels have been Ulta Beauty and QVC, said Gordinier-Regan, who said the brand is going to lean into prestige distribution even more going forward. She declined to talk financials, but industry sources estimate the new prestige products could do $5 million in retail sales in their first year.“We’ve always been the most premium player in the mass market, but we’re very accessible in prestige,” Gordinier-Regan said. “We do straddle the two, but we’re really a prestige brand in that sense.”