Which beauty trends will come through at Spring 2018 New York Fashion Week remains to be seen — but already some are becoming apparent.

Models at Tom Ford on Wednesday evening sported an almost cat eye, complete with glitter and eye gloss. The hair was short and topped with hairpieces to create length in the front. Makeup artist Pat Montelongo described the girls as assertive, exciting and dangerous.

In seasons past, no-makeup makeup, individuality and women’s empowerment have made their way into the hair, makeup and nails of the New York runways. Last season, shortly after the U.S. election, several artists showcased looks inspired by strong women. At Prabal Gurung, that concept was translated into a ponytail with a deep side part and bold, architectural eyeliner.

“She means business,” said Anthony Turner, who conceptualized the hair look. “She’s kind of a kick-ass woman, but she’s still a woman.”

Nails have been somewhat neutral in recent seasons — with Victoria Beckham showcasing a clean, unpolished manicure in her fall show, for example. Pops of nail color and design have made their way in at shows like Jeremy Scott and Libertine. This season, Creatures of Comfort models sported a flower-like nail design.

Hair has frequently reflected the individuality trend — with models’ natural hair texture showcased instead of altered for the runway.

Some of the concepts — like the no-makeup makeup seen at the spring shows of Oscar de la Renta and Vera Wang — have made their way into the business world, with brands like MAC and Clinique launching sheer foundations that aren’t meant to cover quite so much (MAC Next to Nothing and Clinque Even Better Glow). The concept is part of a larger individuality trend, also tied into business with launches of new hair-care lines for curly hair (no straightening required) and expanded color selections from many brands.

